Seen in Shreveport: NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Seen in Shreveport: NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson has been spotted in Shreveport, where the NFL Hall of Famer has been playing golf, visiting friends and celebrating anniversaries and birthdays. "Even had a nephew propose marriage this weekend." THE STORY >> » https://buff.ly/2Ks54c6

Powered by Frankly