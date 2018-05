Shreveport Councilman Willie Bradford has asked state Sen. Greg Tarver to get state troopers and Caddo sheriff's deputies to help patrol the city. A letter Tarver's office drafted to send to the governor says: "It has come to my attention that the city of Shreveport does not want to work with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department. Neither the mayor or the chief of police in Shreveport is asking for assistance to curtail the violent crime in Shreveport."