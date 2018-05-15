LSUS drops NAIA tourney opener vs William Carey

After breaking open an early advantage and leading 10-7 in the ninth inning, LSU Shreveport baseball dropped a heartbreaker to William Carey Monday afternoon, 11-10, in 11 innings in the NAIA tournament opener.
