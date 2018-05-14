Louisiana AG, defense attorney react to SCOTUS overturning Robert McCoy's death sentence

A new trial is ordered for a man convicted of killing 3 people. "We were always concerned that the actual facts of this case would be eclipsed by fiction. ...," Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. "While rare in the rest of the country, what happened to Mr. McCoy was a part of Louisiana’s broken criminal justice system that fails to respect individual human dignity," said Richard Bourke, Robert Leroy McCoy's attorney.