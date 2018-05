Caddo Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne and his sister pleaded not guilty May 10 to federal charges that they stole from a summer children's meal program. Afterward, the commissioner's attorney took Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator to task for earlier saying there were "... kids that didn't get fed that were supposed to get fed." Defense attorney J. Ransdell Keene responded May 10 that "every child who showed up was fed with the money that was funneled from the state."