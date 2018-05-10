Hobo Jungle Park to get new concession stand, bathrooms, storage - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Hobo Jungle Park to get new concession stand, bathrooms, storage rooms

Texarkana Youth Softball Association officials hope a $300,000 investment will be a swing in the right direction for Hobo Jungle Park, a venue that hundreds of players have been using for more than 35 years.

