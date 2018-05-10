Miss USA, Miss Teen USA pageants expected to bring $4.5 million+ - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Miss USA, Miss Teen USA pageants expected to bring $4.5 million+ to Shreveport-Bossier City economy

Even before the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants take the stage, the Shreveport-Bossier City area economy already is reaping benefits from the two pageants.
Powered by Frankly