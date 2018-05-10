UIL moving all title games to AT&T Stadium - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

UIL moving all title games to AT&T Stadium

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
AUSTIN, TX (KSLA) -

Beginning in the 2018 season, all Texas state championship games will be played at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington. 12 games will be played over a four-day span from December 19 to 22.  

