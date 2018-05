Eight private gardens from Benton to south Shreveport will be on display during Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners's 20th annual Le Tour Des Jardins from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12 and from 1-5 p.m. May 13. Among them will be Judy Roemer's shade garden in Spring Lake. "Things that like shade. We have lots of hydrangaes, hostas, japanese maples. All of those things like shade. So right here, for example, is an hydrangae bed with different colors."