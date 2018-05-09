Woman, granddaughter safe after Bossier City apartment fire - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Woman, granddaughter safe after Bossier City apartment fire

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
A woman told firefighters she was inside the apartment with her 2-year-old granddaughter when she heard the smoke detector and went to check it out. That's when she saw smoke and flames coming from a back bedroom.

