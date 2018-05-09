LSUA wins RRAC, drops LSUS twice in double elimination - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LSUA wins RRAC, drops LSUS twice in double elimination

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Entering Tuesday in the driver's seat to win a RRAC title, LSU Shreveport baseball crumbled in the championship round to LSU Alexandria, falling in both games of their double-elimination round. The Generals are the 2018 conference champions.

