A date is set for the closing of a business that's been in Shreveport for 68 years. The owners of Sun Furniture, who earlier this year announced they are retiring so they can spend time with family, say the last day of business is May 18. "It used to be 12-15 furniture stores on the avenue back in the '70s and '80s; and we are the lone wolf now," said Randy Greengus, who took over his Dad's business 44 years ago. "We are the last ones here. But it's been a good ride."