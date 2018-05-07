Devin White set to host youth clinic

LSU linebacker Devin White is set to return to the Shreveport-Bossier area this summer.
The Springhill native, in partnership with Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar, is set to host a free youth clinic on Saturday, June 9.
Kids ages five to those entering eighth grade are welcome to attend the camp at Independence Stadium. You can register here.
