Devin White set to host youth clinic

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

LSU linebacker Devin White is set to return to the Shreveport-Bossier area this summer. 

The Springhill native, in partnership with Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar, is set to host a free youth clinic on Saturday, June 9. 

Kids ages five to those entering eighth grade are welcome to attend the camp at Independence Stadium. You can register here.

