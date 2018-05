Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump promises a thorough investigation into an officer's encounter with a young man, a 50-second portion of which was caught on video and shared on social media. "We are held to a standard, and we are obligated to maintain those. And if it goes out of the boundary or appears to go out of the boundary, then we take the proper actions to investigate to see if a violation was made. And then I will act accordingly."