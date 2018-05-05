Duplechain outduels Smith, Barbe tops Shreve in Game 1 5A quarte - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Duplechain outduels Smith, Barbe tops Shreve in Game 1 5A quarters

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
LAKE CHARLES (KSLA) -

Issac Duplechain tossed a complete game shutout to help Barbe top Captain Shreve, 2-0, in Game 1 of the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday in the best-of-three series. Game two is Saturday at noon with game three being played after, if necessary.

