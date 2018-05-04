INTERVIEW: 4th Annual Rib Tip Express cook-off

The 4th Annual Rib Tip Express will be this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red River District. The event is free to the public and will have kid friendly events like bounce houses, activities and a live concert at 6 p.m.
