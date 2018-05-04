Marginal Severe Weather Threat canceled

Our best chance of rain this week will come Friday afternoon through Friday night. For some, it could be a rainy end to the work week. Even though some will have to dodge a shower Saturday morning, most the upcoming weekend is going to be dry.
