NO EXCUSES: Swinging for the fences ahead of MLB junior home run - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

NO EXCUSES: Swinging for the fences ahead of MLB junior home run-hitting contest in Bossier

Hunter "Double H" Howard and KSLA's Casey Viera and Doug Warner step into the batter's box to swing for the fences in a showdown a day ahead of Major League Baseball's junior home run-hitting contest at 6 p.m. May 4 at Bossier Little League's ballpark off Shed Road.

Powered by Frankly