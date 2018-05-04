NO EXCUSES: Swinging for the fences ahead of MLB junior home run-hitting contest in Bossier

Hunter "Double H" Howard and KSLA's Casey Viera and Doug Warner step into the batter's box to swing for the fences in a showdown a day ahead of Major League Baseball's junior home run-hitting contest at 6 p.m. May 4 at Bossier Little League's ballpark off Shed Road.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.