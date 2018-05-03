New Boston, TX, secretary might resign

Another New Boston, Texas, official may be on her way out. City secretary Darla Faulknor might resign. Her resignation would come nearly a week after Police Chief Tony King was fired. Faulknor had a run-in with Councilman Joe Dike a few weeks back. He wanted access to King's personnel file, which Faulknor was responsible for maintaining. She claimed Dike tried breaking into her office to get the file. The councilman denies the allegation.