A missing Claiborne Parish boy's mother and stepfather both have been arrested on separate, unrelated charges since the child's disappearance. Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips disappeared April 5 from outside his home in the Lisbon-Hico area. Now 40-year-old Shelia S. Phillips is in jail in Claiborne Parish on a drug charge. Meantime, 39-year-old Nicholas Demarcus Gilbert is free on bond after having been booked on an outstanding theft warrant.