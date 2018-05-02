Celebration Bowl returns to Atlanta on December 15

In its first year as the primary HBCU championship game, the Celebration Bowl is all set to kick off on December 15 from Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the champions of the SWAC will clash with the champions of the MEAC.
Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised on ABC.
North Carolina A&T defeated Grambling State in last season's championship, 21-14.
