2018 Walk-On's Independence Bowl set for December 27 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

2018 Walk-On's Independence Bowl set for December 27

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
Connect
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Walk-On's Independence Bowl committee announced Wednesday that the 2018 Independence Bowl will be played on Thursday, December 27 for the second-straight year. 

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN. 

Florida State defeated Southern Miss last season, 42-13, in the 41st edition of the annual game. 

Powered by Frankly