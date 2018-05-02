2018 Walk-On's Independence Bowl set for December 27

The Walk-On's Independence Bowl committee announced Wednesday that the 2018 Independence Bowl will be played on Thursday, December 27 for the second-straight year.
Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. It will be televised on ESPN.
Florida State defeated Southern Miss last season, 42-13, in the 41st edition of the annual game.
