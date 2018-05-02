Mudbugs clean out regular season awards - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Mudbugs clean out regular season awards

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
The Shreveport Mudbugs continued their feel-good times with the end-of-season awards announced Wednesday. 

Head coach Karlis Zirnis has been named the South Division coach of the year. General manager Scott Muscutt was named as the top GM in the division, as well.

Defenseman Dominick Procopio was awarded as the top defensive player in the division, in addition to making first team all-NAHL. Cole Quisenberry and Jack Clement earned all-rookie team accolades.

