LaTech student aims to fly around the world for MedCamps

Louisiana Tech University professional aviation student Mason William Andrews is on a mission to fly solo around the world and, in the process, raise awareness of and money for MedCamps of Louisiana and set a world record for being the youngest solo pilot to circumnavigate the globe. MedCamps is a summer camp program tailored for children with mental and physical disabilities. Andrews' journey starts July 9 in Monroe, La., and includes stops in Iceland, Egypt, Italy and Australia.