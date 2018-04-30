Testing means big week for 255 middle schoolers at AMI Kids Caddo

An AMI Kids program in Caddo Parish, one of three left in Louisiana, is working to keep kids on the right track. And testing means this is a big week for the 255 middle schoolers at AMI Kids Caddo. Ninety percent of those students are in the safety net program because they are on parole or previously were expelled.
