Two teenagers are accused of burglarizing a car in Shreveport's South Highlands neighborhood. It happened about 2:30 a.m. April 29 in the 500 block of Dudley Drive. Arrested were 19-year-old Rodriquez West and a 16-year-old male. A stolen handgun was recovered from the roof of Crewswell Elementary School. And the juvenile reportedly had a handgun that was not taken in the burglary.