Funeral set for mother of 3 killed on Facebook Live

Funeral set for mother of 3 killed on Facebook Live

The community is coming together to support the family of Rannita "NuNu" Williams, a mother of three who was fatally shot as a man reportedly held her against her will during a standoff with police shown on Facebook Live.

