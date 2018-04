An area must have at least 25 uninsured property losses to begin the process on getting disaster relief funds, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports. And for those with SNAP benefits who lost food because of the storm, Louisiana leaders say those benefits can be replaced. You will need to report it within 10 days and sign an affidavit with the local Children & Family Services office. In Shreveport, it's at 1525 Fairfield Ave.