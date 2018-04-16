Warm, windy Tuesday. Plus, storms return Saturday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Warm, windy Tuesday. Plus, storms return Saturday

By James Parish, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect

Overall, the forecast looks great the next couple of days. Even though a few showers can't be ruled out on Wednesday, our next strong storm system won't impact the ArkLaTex until the weekend. Right now, rain and storms will be likely Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Depending on the exact timing of this system, rain could linger into Sunday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible.

Powered by Frankly