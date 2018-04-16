Meadowview residents begin clean up efforts after tornado

Meadowview neighbors are still left shocked after an EF-1 tornado tore through their community early Saturday morning. Tree limbs were thrown across properties, trunks were snapped in half and at least one car was smashed when a tree toppled on top of it.
