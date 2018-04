Authorities investigating the disappearance of a Claiborne Parish boy plan to start draining a pond April 16. It's one of the same ponds about a mile south of Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips' house at Lisbon that divers searched April 8. It will take maybe a couple days to drain the pond, Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey said. Meantime, he said, investigators will be questioning more people about the missing 4-year-old.