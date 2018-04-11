Students in dual credit program are more likely to attend college

An East Texas college is doing what it can to make it more affordable and convenient for high school students to continue their education. A state charity gave nearly $500,000 on April 11 to help fund those efforts.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.