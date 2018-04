More charges could be filed against an East Texas nurse who has been arrested on a murder charge. Authorities confirm there have been two deaths. At present, 34-year-old Registered Nurse William George Davis, of Hallsville, Texas, faces the one charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. But multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later as a result of the ongoing investigation, Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said during a news conference.