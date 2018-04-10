FIRST ALERT: Storms and the threat of severe weather return Friday

A potent storm system will bring widespread thunderstorms and the threat of severe weather back to the ArkLaTex Friday. This system is also going to throw a cold front our way, so expect a big temperature drop between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.
