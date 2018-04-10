Fan support has Mudbugs in running for national prize

The Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey team is in the final four of a national contest for a chance to win $150,000 and have an NHL pre-season game take place at George's Pond, otherwise known as the Hirsch Coliseum.
