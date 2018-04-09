Congregants keep their faith in the wake of flames - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Congregants keep their faith in the wake of flames

Members of a Keachi church are reminiscing on nearly 140 years of memories and fellowship after fire reduced their small house of worship to a pile of ashes. Now Mount Sinai Baptist congregants are search for hope amid the rubble.

Powered by Frankly