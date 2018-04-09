DeSoto church members seek hope after blaze destroys their house - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

DeSoto church members seek hope after blaze destroys their house of worship

A small Keachi congregation is picking up the pieces and looking for hope after a blaze destroyed its house of worship. The cause of the fire at Mount Sinai Baptist still is under investigation. Meantime, members of the tightly knit congregation say they are devastated yet resilient and optimistic and relying on their faith to move their church forward.

