Four sunny days then rain?

Although we will have sunny days through Thursday, there is a chance that storms could be found as early as Friday afternoon and night. If this happens we could possibly see part to most of Saturday lost to lingering rain.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.