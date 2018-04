Searchers looking for a 4-year-old boy turned their attention April 8 to two ponds about a mile south of the missing child's home in Claiborne Parish. Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips last was seen about 11:30 a.m. April 5 at his home in the 100 block of Howard Road near Lisbon. Authorities next plan to search more ponds in the area and conduct more interviews.