Bossier Deputies, Staff Pick up More Than 100 Bags of Litter Sat - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier Deputies, Staff Pick up More Than 100 Bags of Litter Saturday

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, staff members and Young Marines hit the streets of Bossier City Saturday morning to pick up litter and spruce up the city and parish. Video courtesy of Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

Powered by Frankly