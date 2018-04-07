Grab the jackets...cold night in the 30s

The cold front that brought strong to severe storms last night are bringing cold temperatures today and tonight. Lows in the low to 30s in most places with isolated places to the north int he upper 20s. Jackets will be needed the next few mornings with lows only warming up into the 40s.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.