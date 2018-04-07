Grab the jackets...cold night in the 30s - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Grab the jackets...cold night in the 30s

By Kalie Pluchel, Meteorologist
The cold front that brought strong to severe storms last night are bringing cold temperatures today and tonight. Lows in the low to 30s in most places with isolated places to the north int he upper 20s. Jackets will be needed the next few mornings with lows only warming up into the 40s. 

