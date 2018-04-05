Bulldogs drop first game after cracking Top 25 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bulldogs drop first game after cracking Top 25

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
RUSTON, LA (KSLA) -

Little Rock's Ryan Benevidez's go-ahead RBI triple in the eighth inning spoiled a strong outing from David Leal as the Trojans top Louisiana Tech, 2-1, in the Bulldogs' first game after being ranked inside the top 25.

