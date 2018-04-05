Thursday clouds, Friday storms - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Thursday clouds, Friday storms

By Ron Young, Meteorologist
Your Thursday will find increasing clouds and highs near 70. Your Friday will see a Slight Risk of severe storms Friday afternoon but the overnight hours may see severe storms and heavy rainfall. Hail and damaging wind are the main threats.

