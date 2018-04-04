Shoppers try to stretch their dollars at new Dirt Cheap store - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shoppers try to stretch their dollars at new Dirt Cheap store

Dirt Cheap managers expected the new Bossier City store to draw thousands of people on opening day. The regional manager says they've hired more than two dozen workers and hope to hire many more, especially if this kind of foot traffic continues.

