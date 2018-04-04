District attorney's name found on gravestone where booby trap was set

Code words. False leads. The Bossier-Webster district attorney's name on a gravestone where a booby trap had been set. All are part of an elaborate scheme involving a man now in jail and his son, who was found dead after jumping into Red River, authorities say.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.