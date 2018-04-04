District attorney's name found on gravestone where booby trap wa - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

District attorney's name found on gravestone where booby trap was set

Code words. False leads. The Bossier-Webster district attorney's name on a gravestone where a booby trap had been set. All are part of an elaborate scheme involving a man now in jail and his son, who was found dead after jumping into Red River, authorities say.

Powered by Frankly