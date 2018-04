The pedestrian killed in a multi-vehicle collision just after 4 p.m. March 31 on Interstate 20 in west Shreveport is 52-year-old Brandy LoVaglio, of Balch Springs, Texas, the Caddo coroner's office reports. Police say she was standing in the median near a motorcycle that had been involved in a wreck. As traffic slowed due to that accident, several vehicles were involved in a chain reaction collision in which one of them struck LoVaglio.