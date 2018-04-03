Dr. Harry Blake shares his life story - Part 1

Dr. Harry Blake, a Shreveport civil rights legend, shares his life story, discusses segregation in Shreveport and how he has served the city of Shreveport and its Allendale community in advancing civil rights.
