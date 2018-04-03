Interview with Dr. Donald Tucker - Part 1 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Interview with Dr. Donald Tucker - Part 1

Dr. Donald Tucker, known for his civil rights efforts in the Mississippi Delta, shares his experiences with Emmet Till's mother the day they discovered the teenager's body, and discusses the conversation Tucker had with Medgar Evers the night he was killed and how Tucker believes the power of the voting ballot is a bullet used against injustice and inequality. 

