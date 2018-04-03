Interview with Dr. Donald Tucker - Part 1

Dr. Donald Tucker, known for his civil rights efforts in the Mississippi Delta, shares his experiences with Emmet Till's mother the day they discovered the teenager's body, and discusses the conversation Tucker had with Medgar Evers the night he was killed and how Tucker believes the power of the voting ballot is a bullet used against injustice and inequality.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.