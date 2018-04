Garrett Jacobs, of Bossier City, and Shelbyville, Texas, resident Cade Foehner still are on their way to becoming the next "American Idol." They now are among the top 24 contestants in the singing competition. And on April 3, Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker will declare that date as Garrett Jacobs Day. Jacobs is scheduled to be at the Bossier City Council meeting to accept the proclamation.